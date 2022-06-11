Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Lovebirb is a new dating sim for birds

Anon Pengu Studio gave us a fresh look at Lovebirb during the 2022 Wholesome Direct.
Donovan Erskine
Lovebirb is an upcoming dating sim that will let birds find the partner of their dreams. We got the latest trailer for the game during the Wholesome Direct 2022 Indie Game Showcase. It was here that we also learned that Lovebirb has a new demo, which is available now.

Lovebirb was announced earlier this year, and had a new showing at the 2022 Wholesome Game Direct. Fans looking forward to the game can jump into a new demo, which is available on the developer’s website. It’s here that we also learn more about what exactly we’ll be doing in this dating sim for birds.

Lovebirb popped up at the 2022 Wholesome Direct, which featured a plethora of neat games that we look forward to checking out in the future. For more news out of this week of gaming announcements, Shacknews has you covered.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

