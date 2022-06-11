Lovebirb is a new dating sim for birds Anon Pengu Studio gave us a fresh look at Lovebirb during the 2022 Wholesome Direct.

Lovebirb is a rhythm-based dating game about finding love one date at a time. Answer your date’s questions by showing them your best moves! Play as a heartbroken bird, ready to dip back in the dating scene: impress your dates by saying all the right words to the rhythm of the music. Sometimes you’ll succeed, sometimes you won't. Sometimes…it gets a little awkward (for both of you).



Lovebirb popped up at the 2022 Wholesome Direct, which featured a plethora of neat games that we look forward to checking out in the future. For more news out of this week of gaming announcements, Shacknews has you covered.