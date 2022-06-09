Fort Solis stars Troy Baker and Roger Clark A mysterious new game featuring the likes of Troy Baker and Roger Clark.

During the Summer Game Fest, a new game was announced called Fort Solis. Not only is the game noteworthy as a new game from a new studio, it’s also sparking interest as it features the likes of Troy Baker and Roger Clark. Interestingly, the game was actually leaked back in November of 2021, with today’s trailer now confirming that leak as legitimate.

Fort Solis is currently being developed by Fallen Leaf Studio and published by Black Drakkar Games. On the game's Steam page, it's described as a third-person, single-player thriller set on Mars.

"Fort Solis is a single player third person thriller set on the far side of Mars. Engineer Jack Leary responds to a routine alarm. Upon arriving at a dormant Fort Solis he becomes unnerved by the lack of any staff at the base. As the night grows longer events begin to unravel and spiral out of control. The mystery of what Fort Solis was created for starts to appear along with its crew. Can Jack escape with what he has discovered and more importantly, his life?"

The Steam page also confirms that Fort Solis will be set in a large base with 9 individual, explorable structures along with a sweeping narrative with multiple endings, and player actions having story-changing consequences.

Currently, Fort Solis doesn't have a release date, and platforms haven't been revealed outside of players being able to wishlist the game on Steam. For more Summer Game Fest announcements, be sure to check out some of our other coverage including the campaign reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.