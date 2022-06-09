Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Fort Solis stars Troy Baker and Roger Clark

A mysterious new game featuring the likes of Troy Baker and Roger Clark.
Morgan Shaver
During the Summer Game Fest, a new game was announced called Fort Solis. Not only is the game noteworthy as a new game from a new studio, it’s also sparking interest as it features the likes of Troy Baker and Roger Clark. Interestingly, the game was actually leaked back in November of 2021, with today’s trailer now confirming that leak as legitimate.

Fort Solis is currently being developed by Fallen Leaf Studio and published by Black Drakkar Games. On the game's Steam page, it's described as a third-person, single-player thriller set on Mars.

The Steam page also confirms that Fort Solis will be set in a large base with 9 individual, explorable structures along with a sweeping narrative with multiple endings, and player actions having story-changing consequences.

Currently, Fort Solis doesn't have a release date, and platforms haven't been revealed outside of players being able to wishlist the game on Steam. For more Summer Game Fest announcements, be sure to check out some of our other coverage including the campaign reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

