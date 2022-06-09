Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign gameplay revealed at Summer Game Fest 2022
Breaching an oil tanker in the middle of the storm is the quintessential Call of Duty campaign experience.
Call of Duty fans got to witness a snippet of the campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at the Summer Game Fest 2022. The campaign footage showcased some iconic characters infiltrating an oil tanker in the middle of the ocean as it gets battered by a storm. With some new water tech on show, it looks like the team are taking the Modern Warfare franchise to new heights.
Developing…
