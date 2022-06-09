Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign gameplay revealed at Summer Game Fest 2022

Breaching an oil tanker in the middle of the storm is the quintessential Call of Duty campaign experience.
Sam Chandler
1

Call of Duty fans got to witness a snippet of the campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at the Summer Game Fest 2022. The campaign footage showcased some iconic characters infiltrating an oil tanker in the middle of the ocean as it gets battered by a storm. With some new water tech on show, it looks like the team are taking the Modern Warfare franchise to new heights.

Developing…

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

