Death Drive is an upcoming zombie survival & deck-building road trip Shotx presented Death Drive and its zombie survival RPG gameplay during the Freedom Games 2022 Showcase.

Road trips sure can be exhilarating, but probably more so when the world has ended and you’re doing everything in your power to survive what’s left and build it back up into some semblance of civilization. That’s the premise behind Death Trip, a zombie survival RPG from developer Shotx with deck-building elements as you try to help the remnants of humanity come back from apocalypse.

Shotx showed off a major look at Death Drive during the Freedom Games 2022 Showcase on June 10, 2022. The game puts players in the role of a survivor in the zombie apocalypse. You’ll gather other survivors to build up a caravan, set out amidst the desolated world, try to discover the truth behind the zombie outbreak, and try to build the splintered remains of the living humankind back into something resembling civilization. Along the way, you’ll engage in decisions about which survivors stay with you and who gets left behind, being wary of who may betray you and who will serve as a reliable ally. You’ll also engage in card-based combat where key cards and actions linked to them could save you in a fight with disgusting zombie mutations.

Death Drive looks as though it will feature a number of interesting gameplay implements as players seek to survive its world. We see a map with various icons moving in real time alongside the player’s caravan, including encounters with zombie hordes and points of interest to explore. Further looks show off camp management where the player will maintain the sanity and health of fellow survivors under your purview. As you explore, you’ll gain the use of different cards like Pistol Shot and Inner Might to supply offensive and defensive actions in fights with various zombie creatures.

Searching the map could provide the player with beneficial opportunities in Death Drive. It could also lead to dangerous encounters.

Death Drive has no release window at this time, but can be found on Steam now where it can be added to wishlists. Stay tuned for more details, including release dates on the game, as soon as they become available.