The Last of Us Part 1 hits PS5 this September, will come to PC The PlayStation Store has revealed The Last of Us Part 1 for a September release.

It had previously been leaked that Naughty Dog was working on a remaster of The Last of Us, though there weren’t many details outside of that fact. That is, until now. Ahead of Summer Game Fest, a listing on the PlayStation Store has revealed The Last of Us Part 1, as well as a trailer and a September release date. What’s more, the game is in development for PC.

It was earlier today that the PlayStation Store began showing listings for The Last of Us Part 1, the official title of the remaster for the 2013 game. Seemingly planned for a reveal during Summer Game Fest, the listing has been removed, but the trailer is still viewable. In it, we see a graphically improved rendition of Ellie and Joel’s grand adventure from the PS3 title. The game will be released for PS5 on September 2, 2022.

The trailer also reveals that The Last of Us Part 1 will be coming to PC at a later date. It will join other PlayStation titles like God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn in making the jump from console-exclusive to PC. Just recently, Marvel’s Spider-Man was announced to be joining that club as well. It remains to be seen if Sony will look to bring The Last of Us Part 2 to PC as well.

The Last of Us Part 1 will come in two versions. The Standard ($69.99) and Firefly ($99.99) Editions. It’s unclear what comes in the upgraded version of the game, but we’ll likely have those details soon.

The Last of Us Part 1 is just one of many video games debuting at Summer Game Fest 2022.