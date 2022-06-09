Green Hell VR brings virtual reality jungle survival today Developer Incuvo announced the release of Green Hell VR on various platforms today, bringing jungle survival to virtual reality headsets.

If you’ve been looking for a good survival game on VR, Upload VR’s 2022 gaming showcase may have had the perfect thing for you today. Green Hell VR has been in development for some time, but it’s finally launching as of today on SteamVR and Oculus platforms. With its release, players will be tasked with surviving a hostile jungle environment and all of its inhabitants.

Green Hell VR’s release on SteamVR and Oculus platforms was announced during the Upload VR 2022 showcase. The game drops players in the midst of a tropical jungle and tasks them with creating tools from scratch, building a shelter, gathering food, and fending off hostile creatures and people. During the trailer, we see players create tools, look after nasty-looking wounds using leaves and other natural remedies, and use spears and knives to fight off jungle cats and tribal humans. Green Hell VR might give us the tools and know-how we need to survive, but the surviving part looks like it’s going to be a tough time nonetheless. See for yourself in the latest trailer below.

Green Hell VR has been in development for quite a long time as Incuvo has prepared the game for release over the course of a few years. The last time we saw substantial updates on the game was at Upload VR’s previous showcase back in 2021. Today’s reveal was quite the fun surprise, not only featuring new gameplay and fresh looks at the game’s action and environments, but also launching the game on various VR platforms. Green Hell VR looks like it’s going to be an intense experience for anyone who jumps in.

The kitties in Green Hell VR don't look very cuddly. You're going to need to build the tools to properly fend them off in a pinch.

With Green Hell VR out now, be sure to check the game out on SteamVR and Oculus Store platforms for various VR headsets including the Meta Quest 2.