Green Hell VR gets new gameplay trailer at Upload VR Showcase Take a fresh look at the upcoming VR adaptation of the popular survival game from the Upload VR Showcase.

The Upload VR Showcase 2021 continued with a fresh look at the upcoming VR version of survival game Green Hell. Green Hell VR was originally revealed back in May, with developer Incuvo working on the VR port of the Creepy Jar original. For Saturday's show, players got to take a closer look at how they'll utilize some of its VR mechanics.

The video above shows off some of what players can do with the VR platform. Players will be able to craft their own tools, chop down trees, fire off bows, patch themselves up, and also take on dangerous wildlife. Whenever you have a reprieve from animals like leopards and jaguars, be sure to wrap yourself up with bandages. Full VR movement will be at your disposal.

For the uninitiated, Green Hell puts players right in the middle of the Amazon rainforest with no food or equipment. Players must fend for themselves using only their bare hands, their radio, and whatever they can find around them. The physical element is just one component of Green Hell, as players must also attempt to stay psychologically stable. Green Hell has been on PC for a while, following a long stay in Steam Early Access, but the game also released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One earlier this week.

Green Hell VR is set to come to VR platforms later this year. According to UploadVR, the PC VR of the game is set to release first and is targeted for Q3 2021. That will be followed by the Oculus Quest version of the game. Both versions are being developed by separate teams inside Incuvo.