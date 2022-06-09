The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer will be spun off into its own standalone game It sounds like the follow up to TLOU's Factions mode will be spun off into its own standalone game.

One bit of promising content that has kind of fallen under the radar over the last year, has been the promised multiplayer component for The Last of Us Part 2. Naughty Dog assured fans that while it wouldn’t be available for the game’s launch, the multiplayer component was still being developed and we’d get further details on it at a later date. That came today on Summer Game Fest 2022 where Neil Druckmann showed off some new concept art and revealed that the follow up to TLOU Factions is being spun off into its own standalone multiplayer game.

Neil Druckmann joined Geoff Keighley on the stage at Summer Game Fest 2022 to cap off the showcase with a big one more thing. While PlayStation itself actually leaked the reveal of The Last of Part 1 remake for PlayStation 5 and PC, what we didn’t know was the new details on The Last of Us Part 2’s multiplayer. We got a couple looks at concept art, as well as the announcement that TLOU Part 2’s multiplayer would now be released as its own standalone game.

This should come as a welcome surprise to fans who have been waiting for any sign of new The Last of Us multiplayer features. One the last times we heard about the game was in late 2021, where Naughty Dog confirmed it was still in the works, but not much more. The team stated it would only show the feature when it was ready. Apparently we’ll still be waiting this year, but learning that it will be a standalone game spunoff from the main Last of Us titles is extremely noteworthy. It will also remain to be seen if the game sells at full price or at some sort of reduced cost.

Factions was a much beloved part of the original The Last of Us, which has left many players waiting patiently to see news of The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer.

As we await further details on what’s coming with the spun-off The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer, stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates as they become available.