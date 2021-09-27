The Last of Us multiplayer is still in the works, but Naughty Dog isn't ready to show it In a recent Last of Us Day blog post, Naughty Dog said it will reveal it's upcoming multiplayer project 'when it's ready.'

It’s been a while since we heard anything new about The Last of Us multiplayer. Originally in development alongside The Last of Us Part 2, Naughty Dog’s new take on the Factions mode grew beyond the scope that it could be packaged with the recent game. With that, Naughty Dog decided to move it into its own project, but we haven’t heard much about it since. That said, we got a slight update on the recent The Last of Us Day, celebrating the game and the community. Simply put, The Last of Us multiplayer is still happening, but Naughty Dog isn’t ready to show it.

Naughty Dog shared this info in a blog post on its website from Senior Manager of Communications Rochelle Snyder. While much of the post was a celebration of The Last of Us, the topic of the multiplayer project did come up. To that, Snyder said the team wasn’t prepared to say when or where it would appear.

Factions in the first The Last of Us was a pretty intense experience that garnered its own strong following, holding out hope that a new version of The Last of Us multiplayer is on the way soon.

“We see the community comments as many of you clamor for multiplayer and want updates,” Snyder wrote. “For now, we’ll say that we love what the team is developing and want to give them time to build out their ambitious project, we’ll reveal more when it’s ready.”

Snyder would go on to say that the team still has positions available for development on The Last of Us multiplayer project. That might come as a little bit of a sign considering we’re a year beyond the launch of The Last of Us Part 2.

Nonetheless, a new version of Factions or similar The Last of Us multiplayer has been high on fans’ list of wants ever since Naughty Dog confirmed it wouldn’t be in Last of Us 2. We might still not be close to seeing it come to light, but at least it’s been acknowledged and is in the works. Stay tuned to Shacknews for further updates and details on the project.