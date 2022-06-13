Exoprimal closed network test announced during Capcom Showcase Experience all the action-packed dino shooting chaos in Exoprimal's upcoming closed network test.

During the Capcom Showcase on June 13, a brand new trailer and a wealth of gameplay was shown for the upcoming multiplayer action game, Exoprimal. If what was shown has you hyped for the 2023 release of Exoprimal, but you aren’t stoked about waiting until 2023 to play it, an added nugget of good news was shared during the Capcom Showcase that you may be interested in.

Specifically, that Exoprimal is getting a closed network test and in that test, you can experience the game’s Dino Survival mode. Information about the closed network test, including how to sign up, will be posted to the game’s website.

Looking at the website right now, we can’t see any info on the closed network test, though we imagine it’ll be added soon. With this in mind, it’s worth keeping an eye on the website and subscribing to receive email updates. It’s also worth keeping an eye on the Exoprimal social media channels, like the game’s official Twitter account.

