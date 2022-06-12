High on Life is an upcoming first-person shooter from Squanch Games Squanch Games and Justin Roiland showed off their latest upcoming game High on Life during Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022.

Whenever Squanch Games has a new project to show, it’s usually bound to be a hilarious oddity. The same can be said this time, but with the reveal of High on Life, Justin Roiland and Squanch Games are moving into first-person shooter territory. It’s a game where you use weird and quippy living guns to engage in shootouts and go from a low-end rogue to a planet-jumping bounty hunter… As long as you don’t get splorched along the way.

High on Life was revealed by Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games studio during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, 2022. This time, the minds that brought us Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites, and Trover Saves the Universe are trekking into FPS territory. High on Life is a game in which players will take on the role of a fresh-faced high school graduate. One thing leads to another and you end up using talking guns against other folks with talking guns to rise up the ranks as a deadly galactic bounty hunter.

Your guns are going to be your friends in more ways than one in High on Life.

Squanch Games has brought us quite some delights over the years since Justin Roiland decided he wanted to make games. Since then, we’ve gotten Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, Trover Saves the Universe, and more. High On Life is its latest thing, taking players to a universe of talking (and slimy) guns. The art and trailer for the game paints a pretty slimy picture of what happens when you get blasted with these living weapons. You’ll utilize them to take down a space cartel, one gooey, murderous shot at a time.

High on Life is slates to come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in late 2022. Stay tuned as we await further details such as a more concrete release date.