Trover Saves the Universe gets animated Xbox One and Switch trailer
Play as a purple Eyehole Monster in Squanch Games' hilarious adventure as it sets down on both Xbox One and Switch.
T-Pain sings the praises of Trover Saves the Universe in this hilarious new song with accompanying animated video.
The Rick and Morty co-creator joined us for an interview and it went about how you'd expect. Except that it didn't.
Rick and Morty are called in to promote Trover Saves the Universe in this hilarious uncensored trailer.
We were lucky enough to chat with Squanch Games founder Justin Roiland and its CEO Tanya Watson to discuss their first game Trover Saves the Universe and delve into their creative relationship.
The co-creator of Rick and Morty ventures into the world of video games and VR with Squanch Game's Trover Saves the Universe.
Justin Roiland's Squanch Games brings us a hilarious new VR-centric adventure filled with profanity and weirdness.
Trover Saves the Universe is a bizarre title, but there's a method to the madness.
Justin Roiland meets with Shacknews to talk about notable voice actors and cameos in upcoming PS4 and PSVR title Trover Saves the Universe.