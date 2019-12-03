Trover Saves the Universe gets animated Xbox One and Switch trailer Play as a purple Eyehole Monster in Squanch Games' hilarious adventure as it sets down on both Xbox One and Switch.

If you couldn't get enough of Trover Saves the Universe when it hit PlayStation 4 earlier this year, then you're definitely going to want to pick it up now that it's coming to new platforms.

Squanch Games is ensuring you can play the game now, so if you only have an Xbox One or Switch, you're in luck. The hilarious game is coming out, along with the Important Cosmic Jobs DLC, to both systems. It's available on Switch now, and it's available on Xbox One as of today.

There's even a new trailer to go along with the game's new home on both systems, which is basically a giant taste of what you can expect from the full thing once you jump in. Really, this is a game that needs to be experienced, much like Accounting+.

Our reviews editor Blake Morse thoroughly enjoyed Trover Saves the Universe and awarded it a 9 out of 10 in his review. Here's what he thought:

"Trover Saves the Universe is an ambitious and solid first outing from the team at Squanch Games. There’s a real game here with some actual replayability thanks to hidden power babies, a few branching paths, and the crazy amount of voice acting that went into it. It looks good, it plays good, and it is guaranteed to make you laugh out loud several times during your adventure. At a price point of $29.99, you’re getting quite a deal considering the amount of content being delivered, especially for a VR experience."

Be sure and give it a try even if you're a casual Rick and Morty fan, because you're going to spend plenty of time laughing yourself into oblivion.