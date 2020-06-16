Trover Saves the Universe releases on Oculus Quest this week Oculus Quest users will be able to play Trover Saves the Universe this week, one of the greatest VR games from 2019.

Trover Saves the Universe is a hilarious experience by Squanch Games that released on PlayStation 4 and PSVR last year. Since then, it has made its way to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Now, thanks to the magic of game development, Oculus Quest players can get their eyeballs on the goods.

Trover Saves the Universe available this week on Oculus Quest

In a news blast today, Squanch Games revealed the title will be coming to Oculus Quest this week, with a special, limited-time discount. Players that want to experience the goodness can pick up the game through the Oculus Store.

The official release date for Trover Saves the Universe on Oculus Quest is June 18, 2020. Oculus users will also be granted immediate access to the Important Cosmic Jobs area, which offers new content including characters, situations, and quests.

As mentioned above, there is a special 10% discount for those players that pick it up early, otherwise the recommended price is $29.99 USD.

Our own Reviews Editor Blake Morse had this to say about Trover Saves the Universe in his 2019 review:

Trover Saves the Universe is an ambitious and solid first outing from the team at Squanch Games. There’s a real game here with some actual replayability thanks to hidden power babies, a few branching paths, and the crazy amount of voice acting that went into it. It looks good, it plays good, and it is guaranteed to make you laugh out loud several times during your adventure.

For those with an Oculus Quest, Trover Saves the Universe would make an excellent addition to a library of VR titles. Make sure you get in early so you can take advantage of the discount. For those that don’t have a VR headset, Trover is still available on a multitude of other platforms. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Trover Saves the Universe page for some very special interviews with the developers from Squanch Games.