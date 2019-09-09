Blake Morse

Shackstream: Metal Wolf Chaos XD stream and giveaway
If you like giant robots and patriotism today's Metal Wold Chaos XD livestream is for you. You can also enter to win your own physical PS4 copy!
Hearthstone fans who just wanna get in the middle of an all-out brawl will soon have the chance with the upcoming Battlegrounds game mode.
Before Blizzcon officially began the team at Blizzard took a moment to directly address their recent controversy.
We recently caught up with My Arcade to discuss their products, how they select their games, and what we can expect from them in the future.
Night School Studio's sophomore effort Afterparty is all about going to Hell and trying to drink your way out. No, it's not a metaphor for working retail. Our review.
Before the game launches later this year, we got a chance to sit down the team behind The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics for an in-depth look at the gameplay.
You would think going to Hell would rob you of any moral authority, but that doesn't seem to be the case at all in Afterparty.
The long-running fan-favorite anime Fairy Tale is finally getting its own full-fledged JRPG. We sat down with the team at Gust while at TGS to get some early details.
The latest addition in the Atelier JRPG series is taking its story cues from strange places, including American films like The Goonies. We sat down with the dev team to find out where this unique pivot came from.
We got some hands-on time with a work-in-progress build of the Xbox One version of Skater XL. Does it have a shot to bring back the skateboard sim genre? Our preview.