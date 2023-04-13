Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

King Arthur: Legends Rise team talks turn-based tactics and working with Unreal

We caught up with Kabam's VP of product and head of publishing to get an in-depth at their upcoming RPG King Arthur: Legends Rise.
Blake Morse
Blake Morse
Shacknews
At this year’s Epic State of Unreal Tyler Black, VP of Product at Kabam, took to the stage to introduce the world to the company’s latest IP King Arthur: Legends Rise. The game is an original RPG from the team and the first title that they’re developing using the Unreal 5 engine. We were fortunate enough to have a chance to meet up with Tyler as well as Kabam’s Head of Publishing NIck Anderson to get a closer look at Legends Rise and chat with the two about the game’s direction.

King Arthur: Legends Rise is being developed as a cross-platform game that they’re looking to make “easy to learn but hard to master” according to Tyler. Players will use relics to customize their heroes to their gameplay as well as tweak them for the right situation. You can catch more details on the game and find out what it’s been like for Kabam to work with Unreal in the video interview below.

The State of Unreal reveal was just the first time folks were introduced to King Arthur: Legends Rise. The team at Kabam has assured us that there is still a lot more to come before the game is ready for launch on PC and mobile platforms. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date with all the latest announcements as they’re revealed to us. In the meantime, you can find out more about the game on the King Arthur: Legends Rise website. And be sure to check out all our other great interviews and gameplay vids at our Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.

Events Coordinator
Events Coordinator

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

