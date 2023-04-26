The Case of the Golden Idol developer talks puzzle design We sat down with Color Gray Games' Andrejs Klavins to get all the fine details on his murder mystery title, the Case of the Golden Idol.

Murder mystery games are nothing new, but sometimes it feels like there just aren’t enough of them out there. At least that’s what Andrejs Klavins and the team at Color Gray Games thinks. They’ve been working hard on their indie title the Case of the Golden Idol and would like to see more games like theirs out there. We recently had a chance to chat with Klavins and talk with him about his game.

The Case of the Golden Idol is a detective game where you solve murders in the 18th century that was heavily inspired by games like the Return of the Obra Dinn. The gameplay cycle according to Klavins is, “You observe the scenes, gather evidence and figure out what’s going on.” You can catch our entire interview below where Klavins and our own Greg Burke discuss how they made the various plots and put together the murder puzzles. They go on to talk about the process of putting together builds and how they find the proper balance for their puzzles to lead players to their “a-ha!” moment.

If you think that the Case of the Golden Idol might be just the mix of puzzles and mystery that you’re looking for, you’re in luck. The game is available right now for purchase over on Steam. As of now, the team at Color Gray Games does not seem to have any console plans, but that could always change. Be sure to check back here for all the latest coverage on indie titles like the Case of the Golden Idol and you can catch more great interviews and videos over on our GamerHubTV and Shacknews YouTube channels.