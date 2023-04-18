Pixel Ripped 1978 developers on their trilogy & working in VR

Pixel Ripped 1978 is the third installment of the popular VR action/adventure. The latest entry in the series takes players back to the heydays of Atari and features a ton of iconic characters from the company’s vast catalog that will help our hero Dot on her adventure. Players will hop between playing video games and interacting with people in the real world and the pixelated gaming world as they try to stop the nefarious Cyblin Lord.

We recently had a chance to catch up with the franchise’s creator Ana Ribeiro and game director Ricardo Justus to talk all things Pixel Ripped 1978. Ana has now been working on the series for 10 years and started the game as a student project. In the interview, Ana and Ricardo reflect on how the game has grown and expanded over the years and working in the constantly changing world of VR. They also talk about working with Atari and integrating classic games and popular, familiar characters into their world. You can catch the whole interview in the embedded video below.

Pixel Ripped 1978 is set to launch on PSVR 2 and Meta Quest 2 VR headset devices as well as Steam this Summer 2023. Be sure to check out our hands-on preview with the game from GDC 2023. And for more excellent interviews and a ton of other video game coverage, head on over to our GamerHubTV and Shacknews YouTube channels.