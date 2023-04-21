Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Omega Strikers team talks genre-blending, waifus and anime influences

We sat down with Omega Strikers marketing director Ryan Rigney to talk about the upcoming 3v3 anime air hockey game.
Blake Morse
1

Omega Strikers is a game that could be described in a number of ways. For example, you could think of it as anime air hockey or character-driven waifu soccer. But the team at Odyssey Interactive doesn’t seem to care what you call it as long as you're having fun playing it according to the game’s marketing director Ryan Rigney. “We let people pick their genre name. We call it a foot-brawler, but whatever people want [to call it] we go for it.”

We had a chance to chat with Ryan while at GDC 2023 and dive into some of the finer details of Omega Strikers. It’s a character-based game with each one having a variety of unique abilities. The game has been in development since 2020 and the team consider it a unique hero sports game. In our on-camera interview, which you can catch in the embed below, him and Shacknews’ own Greg Burke discuss the various playable characters, their abilities and how they function. They also talk about the heavy anime influence and how some of the previous games the team worked on helped inspire Omega Strikers along with some of the lessons learned from beta.

Fans hoping to get their hands on Omega Strikers don’t have long to wait as the game is set to launch April 27, 2023 for Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and PC at the low, low price of free-to-play (with in-game transactions for optional cosmetics). For more details in the meantime, be sure to check out our full hands-on Omega Strikers preview. And you can catch more great interviews, game play videos and more over at our GamerHubTV and Shacknews YouTube channels.

Events Coordinator

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

