Trover Saves the Universe celebrates its second anniversary with weeks of content Starting today, Squanch Games is launching a cavalcade of fun videos, news, shared community creations, and discounts in celebration of Trover's 2nd birthday.

It’s absolutely wild to think that two years have already nearly passed since the launch of Trover Saves the Universe. It seems like only yesterday we learned that Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland’s new gaming studio Squanch Games was launching its solo maiden voyage, but here we are. Trover Saves the Universe was a ridiculously good time and another fantastic display of Roiland and company’s bizarre brand of comedy. With the second anniversary of the game approaching, Squanch Games has some fantastic festivities to share, starting with an interview with Trover himself.

Squanch Games kicked off the birthday festivities of Trover Saves the Universe on the Squanch Games website blog on May 13, 2021, and it started with a video of Trover interviewing a Glorkon Clone about the success of Trover. A little self-indulgent, but we can dig it. There’s plenty more Trover News to come as well. Over the course of the next few weeks leading up to Trover’s official original launch on May 31, 2019, there will be more video content featuring Trover, a Squanch creator showcase and interviews with creators, discounts on Squanch Games (like Trover Saves the Universe), and more.

The festivities for Trover Saves the Universe are arguably well-deserved. The game was an absolute delight and has continued to be a source of joy for a lot of fans. We most certainly enjoyed it in our Shacknews review. There have also been plenty of opportunities to talk with key members of Squanch Games, including Squanch CEO Tanya Watson and, of course, Squanch Games founder himself Justin Roiland.

With plenty of fun right around the corner in celebration of Trover Saves the Universe’s second anniversary, stay tuned here at Shacknews, on the Squanch Games website, and on the Trover Saves the Universe Twitter for more second birthday goods.