Trover Saves the Universe Anniversary Game Key Giveaway

Shacknews and Squanch Games have teamed up for an awesome giveaway to celebrate the first anniversary of Trover Saves the Universe. Please take a look!
Asif Khan
1

It’s Trover Saves the Universe’s one year anniversary and to celebrate we’ve got several copies of the game to giveaway to some very lucky winners. Squanch Games has been kind enough to provide us with 5 copies each of Trover Saves the Universe for PS4, PC/Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One! The keys are only good here in the US though, so don’t try and sneak your way into the contest, Finland! We’ve got our eyes on you! 

In order to get a chance to win your very own copy of the game, use the corresponding Gleam widget to choose your platform.

Trover Saves the Universe PC Steam Game Key Giveaway!

Trover Saves the Universe Nintendo Switch Game Key Giveaway!

Trover Saves the Universe PS4 Game Key Giveaway!

Trover Saves the Universe Xbox One Game Key Giveaway!

Winners will be randomly selected from all the entrants next Monday, June 8 2020, so be sure to get your entries in before then. And keep on squanching! Be sure to check out our interviews with Squanch Games CEO Tanya Watson, and the Trover devs as we celebrate the game's one year anniversary here at Shacknews!

Good luck to all our entrants, and thanks to Squanch Games for providing us with the keys for this giveaway!

