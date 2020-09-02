Trover saves the Universe Composer Asy Saavedra talks music & video games We sat down and caught up with the composer behind Trover Saves the Universe.

Trover Saves the Universe took the goofy sense of humor that Rick and Morty fans have come to love and brought it to gaming when it launched on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and VR platforms back in 2019. One of the key aspects that shaped the identity of the action-platformer was the game’s music. We had the opportunity to speak with Asy Saavedra about her experience crafting music for Trover Saves the Universe.

In the video below, Video Editor Greg Burke speaks with Asy Saavedra about her work on Trover Saves the Universe. In the interview, Saavedra talks about how creating music has been a part of her personality from a young age. She also talks about her process when scoring video games. Though she’s also worked on projects outside of the medium, Saavedra likes to compose music for video games, as it gives her a different degree of freedom.

“There’s a lot more freedom, I can just think about what that really means to me” Saavedra said in regards to composing music for different levels and sections of a game. Asy Saavedra’s style is certainly unique and off the beaten path, making her a great fit for Trover Saves the Universe, a game that’s about as unique as they come. She also shares how working on video games challenged the way she created music entirely.

The full interview covers Saavedra's inspirations, as well as the particular challenges she faced when working on Trover Saves the Universe.