The Last Case of Benedict Fox releases spring 2023

Fans of Lovecraft and gothic horror should take a close look at The Last Case of Benedict Fox.
Sam Chandler
1

If you can’t get enough Metroidvania games, The Last Case of Benedict Fox is for you. This new title is by Plot Twist, a developer team behind the Drift Zone games. The game was officially revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase and you can check out the trailer below.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox was revealed on June 12, 2022 at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Players take on the role of Benedict Fox, the game’s namesake, as he explores the memories of deceased victims. Gameplay is iconic Metroidvania, with users exploring Lovecraftian environments featuring secret organizations, forbidden rituals, and cold-blooded murders – according to the official YouTube video’s description.

You can learn more about The Last Case of Benedict Fox by heading over to the Plot Twist site. We’ll also be sure to keep you up to date on more information as we approach the game’s release, which is scheduled for spring 2023. It will launch on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, along with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and through Xbox Game Pass.

There were plenty of games revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, including another look at Hollow Knight: Silksong, for those who want even more Metroidvania in their lives. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews because the fun doesn’t stop here. E6 2022 is starting on June 14 and you won’t want to miss what we have planned.

Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. 

