Warhammer 40K: Darktide new gameplay shown during Summer Game Fest Fresh gameplay was shown for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and it looks fantastic.

During the Summer Game Fest stream, a brand new gameplay trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide was shown. In the two-minute trailer, players can get a look at some of the exciting 4-player co-op action on offer in Darktide, including an example of a mission playthrough.

From what's shown, the gameplay looks fantastic, and builds upon the strong foundation that developer Fatshark offered with Vermintide 2.

If you're itching to learn more, the Steam page for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide offers the following description:

"Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new co-op focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series.



In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten to turn into an overwhelming tide of darkness. A mysterious and sinister new force is seeking to take control of the entire city. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos. As Tertium falls, Rejects Will Rise."

Additional information about the game is also provided on its Steam page, such as players being able to create their own unique, customizable character and control which skills and traits they use in battle.

The game is "built on the legacy of Vermintide 2's best-in-class melee combat" with Darktide adding gunplay to the mix as well. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is currently available for pre-purchase on Steam, with the game set to release later this year on September 13.

For more on what was shown during Summer Game Fest, be sure to read through our coverage of Bloober Team announcing Layers of Fears for 2023.