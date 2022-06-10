Monster Tribe gives us a monster-catching & battle RPG in August 2022 Boundless Games showed off a new look at Monster Tribe, along with a release date set in August 2022.

Pokemon may be one of the most recognizable monster collector and battler games out there, but it doesn’t own the genre. If you want to explore a new world in which you can collect creatures and battle them against other collections, then Monster Tribe just might be the game to check out. Developer Boundless Games gave us a major look at the game and we eventually also got a release date to go with it, set for mid-August 2022.

The extended look and release date for Monster Tribe were shown during the Freedom Games 2022 Showcase on June 10, 2022. The game will be coming out on August 15, 2022 on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Unfortunately, no other platforms have been announced at this time. Nonetheless, Monster Tribe will bring players to the land of Akama where they will come face to face with a variety of monsters that can be captured and gathered into a team of critters. With them, you can challenge a vast and colorful wilderness and dangerous towers full of challenges, obstacles, and further monsters.

Monster Tribe has been teased for sometime, having been Kickstarted in 2021 and announcing Freedom Games as the publisher in January 2022. Monster Tribe features a number of interesting mechanics in its gameplay. As you travel the world, you’ll engage in combat where you utilize your collected creatures all at once in what look like Mega Man Battle Network-style combat. More than that, being able to assemble your monsters and play to their strengths against your foes and obstacles is key to moving forward.

Monster Tribe lets players utilize the monsters they've collected in all-out combat.

With Monster Tribe’s release date set for August 2022 on PC, stay tuned for more details leading up to the game’s release. We’ll have more details here at Shacknews as they become available.