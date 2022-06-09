Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Broken Edge is a multiplayer VR sword fighting game

Fast Travel Games and Trebuchet Games have announced a new VR sword fighter named Broken Edge.
Donovan Erskine
1

The UploadVR showcase spotlighted the biggest games coming to VR platforms in the near future. This included the reveal of Broken Edge, a brand new sword fighting game from the teams at Fast Travel Games and Trebuchet Games.

Broken Edge was revealed with a gameplay trailer during the June 2022 Upload VR Showcase. In this game, players will wield various melee weapons and put their swordsmanship skills to the test in combat against other players. There are different characters that players can play as in Broken Edge, each of them having their own unique weapon and fighting style.

Battling online, players will be able to earn rank and climb a global leaderboard. In the announcement trailer, the developers spoke to their emphasis on authenticity with the sword-to-sword combat. “We’ve worked really hard to create a seamless and impactful experience as your blades clash and break thanks to our cutting edge fencing mechanics,” said Creative Director Guillaume Perreault Roy.

Broken Edge is set to be released on Quest 2 and Steam VR later this year. It’s just one of several games that were revealed during the Upload VR Showcase. This is also where Triband games revealed What The Bat?, the follow up to the beloved What The Golf? For more Summer Game Fest 2022 news, Shacknews is the place to be.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

