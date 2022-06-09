Broken Edge is a multiplayer VR sword fighting game Fast Travel Games and Trebuchet Games have announced a new VR sword fighter named Broken Edge.

The UploadVR showcase spotlighted the biggest games coming to VR platforms in the near future. This included the reveal of Broken Edge, a brand new sword fighting game from the teams at Fast Travel Games and Trebuchet Games.

Broken Edge was revealed with a gameplay trailer during the June 2022 Upload VR Showcase. In this game, players will wield various melee weapons and put their swordsmanship skills to the test in combat against other players. There are different characters that players can play as in Broken Edge, each of them having their own unique weapon and fighting style.

Battling online, players will be able to earn rank and climb a global leaderboard. In the announcement trailer, the developers spoke to their emphasis on authenticity with the sword-to-sword combat. “We’ve worked really hard to create a seamless and impactful experience as your blades clash and break thanks to our cutting edge fencing mechanics,” said Creative Director Guillaume Perreault Roy.

Broken Edge is set to be released on Quest 2 and Steam VR later this year. It’s just one of several games that were revealed during the Upload VR Showcase. This is also where Triband games revealed What The Bat?, the follow up to the beloved What The Golf? For more Summer Game Fest 2022 news, Shacknews is the place to be.