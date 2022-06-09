Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

What The Bat? is the next game from Triband

What The Bat? is the next game from the developer that brought you What The Golf?
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

What The Golf? is one of the more fascinating golf games over the last several years, adding a level of wackiness that was pleasantly surprising and welcomed across the board. Now, the developers at Triband have their sights set on a new sport to blend their style with. What The Bat? is a new VR game that will see players using baseball bats in every aspect of their lives, and it's arriving later this year.

What The Bat? was announced during the Upload VR June 2022 Showcase. The gameplay trailer showcases players using baseball bats for everyday tasks, like getting snacks out of a vending machine, or brushing their teeth. There’s also dog-petting, ironing, bathing, and even selfie-taking to be down with dual-wielded bats in VR. It seems like folks will do just about everything but play baseball with their trusty bats in the latest project from Triband.

“After years of failing to understand the rules of golf we are pursuing a new passion: failing to understand baseball,” said Peter Bruun, Game Director at Triband. “This game is all curveballs and we expect to hit it out of the park later this year. Sorry for the baseball lingo. My bat.”

What The Bat? Was just one of several games showcased during the Upload VR Showcase, which we’ve covered here on Shacknews. Stick with us for all your news as we continue to follow everything at Summer Game Fest.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

