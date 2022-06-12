Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Diablo 4 gameplay trailer reveals Necromancer class

Blizzard has shown off its fifth and final class: the undead-controlling Necromancer.
Sam Chandler
1

While fans have been enjoying some Diablo Immortal, we’ve all been eagerly awaiting the upcoming release of Diablo 4. Today, players got a look at the fifth and final class during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. The last class revealed? The corpse-rising Necromancer. Not only did we get a cinematic look at the Necromancer, we also got some gameplay. Take a look at the trailer below.

Diablo fans finally got another look at Diablo 4 during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, 2022. The trailer featured a cinematic trailer of the fifth class, the Necromancer, as well as some gameplay footage of how this class will be used in the twisty and hellish world of Diablo.

The trailer kicks off with a Necromancer bringing a body back to life before swiftly decapitating it with a hand scythe. This class is clearly shunned by society for its use of the undead, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying your time exploring this open-world.

The above gameplay video gave a bit more insight into the features on offer in Diablo 4. It looks as though players will be able to engage in huge, world-based events with quite a lot of other players. Not only that, but Diablo 4 will feature crossplay between Xbox and PC. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we keep you up to date on this next entry in the Diablo franchise.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

