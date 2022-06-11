Coffee Talk Episode 2 continues barista service with fantasy-fiction customers Toge Productions is continuing the drink concoctions and conversational narrative of Coffee Talk in Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterflies.

Coffee Talk is one of the more amusing and charming narrative-driven indie games to have come out in a long time. Working a coffee shop as a barista in Seattle, players cater to a number of tastes, from regular passerbies to people going to work to demons. Yes, demons. There are a number of fantasy-fiction fellows who will past through your doors looking for their caffeine fix, and we will continue to explore their favorite flavors and the stories that go with them in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterflies.

Coffee Talk Episode 2 was revealed during the Wholesome Direct 2022 showcase on June 11, 2022. This game carries on the stories and premise players explored in the original game in 2020. Serving as a barista in Seattle, players will once again serve up the particular drink creations being requested by your discerning customers. As you cater to their tastes, you’ll also learn their stories and narratives and keep up with their ongoing lives and various issues. Sometimes you can even help guide them to a happy outcome.

The original Coffee Talk was a beloved indie title. It brought a deeply relaxing experience combined with deeply intimate and personal stories to explore as you played your role as an attentive barista and open ear to all comers from all walks of life, normal and fantastical. It made for a fantastic release in 2020.

Coffee Talk Episode 2 takes on an even deeper meaning as it represents a continuation of work from the original Coffee Talk creator and writer Mohammad Fahmi, who sadly passed away earlier this year. Fahmi worked on the original Coffee Talk and was also working on other projects like Afterlove EP.

Players will navigate the drink requests and stories of various characters both normal and fantastical with new drinks and customers in Coffee Talk Episode 2.

Either way, Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly has been confirmed and its claimed the game will be coming soon. Stay tuned for more details as we continue to follow for further updates and details.