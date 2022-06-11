Watch the Wholesome Direct 2022 livestream here Come and watch the Wholesome Direct 2022, presented by Wholesome Games, and see what exciting new indie titles await you.

Last year was the inaugural Wholesome Direct and it looks like the team is back to bring viewers another delightful livestream in 2022. This showcase looks to be full of reveals and releases, so you won’t want to miss a second of the action. Tune in to the Wholesome Direct 2022 livestream below.

Wholesome Direct 2022 livestream

The Wholesome Direct for 2022 (presented by Wholesome Games) is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET on June 11. This year’s show promises to highlight nearly 100 games, including titles like Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, PuffPals: Island Skies, and Coffee Talk Episode 2. Check out the livestream using the embed below.

Wholesome Direct is certainly a wonderful time of the year, and a lovely and adorable moment in the swirling maelstrom that is the iconic mid-year announcement line-up. For those getting caught up, Wholesome Games focuses on announcing indie titles, highlighting games you might have missed during the intensity of this period.

Beyond the titles listed above, viewers can also expect news on Terra Nil, SCHiM, Mail Time, and even a host of new reveals. The team has also stated that players can expect games to launch during the livestream, so keep your wallet ready.

When Wholesome Direct 2022 comes to a close, the indie game celebration doesn’t just end. We here at Shacknews adore indie games and developers and we’ve got our own special indie game showcase coming up during E6 2022. Mark your calendars, because E6 2022 begins on June 14 through June 17.