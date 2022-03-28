Coffee Talk writer & creator Mohammad Fahmi passes away at 32 Fahmi was best known for his work on Coffee Talk, which released in January 2020, as well as Afterlove EP, which is coming up in summer 2022.

Tragedy has hit the indie gaming community this last weekend as we say goodbye to one of the most excellent creative forces. Mohammad Fahmi, the writer and creator behind Toge Productions’ Coffee Talk has passed away. He was 32 years old.

Fahmi’s passing was shared by Toge Productions on the Coffee Talk Twitter on March 27, 2022, as well as via his personal Twitter account in a post written by his sister.

“Today we received a devastating news that Fahmi, the creator & writer of Coffee Talk, has passed away,” Toge’s post reads. “May his soul rest in peace, and our hearts are with his family and loved ones. May all the good things he shared, story he wrote, live on with us forever. Thank you, Fahmi.”

While Fahmi was only 32 years old at his time of death, no cause of death has been reported as of yet.

Mohammad Fahmi was considered to be a star in the indie gaming scene. Having started his career in game development at Gameloft, he would move on to join Tech In Asia as its games department editor-in-chief. He then moved onto Toge Productions where he was the major force in writing and creating Coffee Talk, which released in late January 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. He would move on from Toge Productions and launch another game in What Comes After in November 2020 on Nintendo Switch and PC. Fahmi was also working on another project, Afterlove EP, which was shown at the Nintendo Indie World December 2021 showcase and set to be released in 2022 on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Fahmi’s passing was acknowledged by a number of notable individuals within the gaming industry, including PlayStation Studios Malaysia head Hasnul Hadi, who called Fahmi one of the industry’s “brightest stars.”

“We met at the first Level Up KL where we talked about how we could grow the region together,” Hadi wrote. “No words can explain how great this kind and amazing soul. I will truly miss you.”

Our industry has lost one of the brightest stars. ⁦@fahmitsu⁩ was someone I was always inspired by. We met at the first Level Up KL where we talked about how we could grow the region together. No words can explain how great this kind and amazing soul. I will truly miss you. pic.twitter.com/eW3YxK3Fho — Hasnul Hadi 💙 (@mistahasnul) March 28, 2022

Toge Productions PR representative Johana Tanoto would go on to share more past the initial announcement of Mohammad Fahmi’s passing.

“From Toge Productions, we’d like to say that having Fahmi be part of our team was a true honour and blessing,” Tanato wrote. “Being able to collaborate in creating Coffee Talk and making the game come to life for everyone to enjoy has been nothing short of a true wonder. We miss him already and we hope that he’ll continue to watch over us as we keep his legacy going as best we can.”

It’s a good time to share that Coffee Talk is an excellent narrative game on a wide variety of platforms and Afterlove EP still seems to be on track for Summer 2022 releases until otherwise noted. Shacknews extends deepest condolences to Fahmi’s friends and family in this time and wishes them the best.