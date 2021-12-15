All announcements and trailers from the December 2021 Nintendo Indie World Showcase Here's every game that was featured during the Nintendo Indie World December 2021 Showcase.

As 2021 comes to a close, Nintendo wanted to wrap the year up by holding one last Indie World Showcase. Here, the company highlighted several games from independent studios, both old and new, that are coming to the hybrid console. Let’s look at all of the announcements and trailers from the December 2021 Nintendo Indie World Showcase.

Sea of Stars

Developed by Sabotage Studio, this turn-based RPG is inspired by old school classics of the genre. The story follows two children of the Solstice that combine the powers of the Sun and the Moon to create Eclipse magic. The story is also set in the same universe as the developer's previous game, The Messenger. Launches Holiday 2022.

Aliisha: The Oblivion of the twin goddesses

This game tells the story of twin sisters that are exploring a deserted temple. The gameplay is designed around co-op, with one player utilizing the controller with the other using touch controls. Aliisha: The Oblivion of the twin goddesses is a puzzle/adventure game that is set to be released in Spring 2022.

Loco Motive

A point and click adventure murder mystery. Set aboard a train, players take on the role of a “straight-laced” lawyer that will need to gather clues and sleuth out who was responsible for the death of a woman on the train. The game is being developed by Robust Games and published by Chucklefish and launches in Spring 2022.

After Love EP

This Japanese manga-inspired indie revolves around a musician who struggles to create music following the death of his girlfriend. The game is set in Jakarta and has strong themes of grief, loss, and acceptance. After Love EP arrives in Summer 2022.

Dungeon Munchies

Dungeon Munchies is a 2D side-scrolling action-platformer in which players assume the role of a recently deceased character that was brought back to life in a mysterious underground facility. They’ll work together with a Necrochef named Simmer to craft some peculiar foods that will aid them in their battle to escape the dangerous land. This one is set for a Spring 2022 release date.

Figment 2: Creed Valley

Set in the human mind, Figment 2: Creed Valley is described as a “rhythmic adventure.” Players will make their way through a variety of challenging puzzles in either solo or co-op, taking on some bizarre enemies along the way.

Let's Play! Oink Games

This game recreates several board games in video game format. There are a handful to start off, with more coming in the future. The game is out today as a timed console exclusive for the Nintendo Switch.

Endling: Extinction is Forever

Take on the role of the last Mother Fox in this stealth survival game. In a world ravaged by humanity, players will need to keep their three cubs safe as they navigate treacherous lands. The game will be released in Spring 2022.

OlliOlli World

This skateboarding game got yet another trailer at today's Nintendo Indie World Showacse. The big news here is that it's now got a release date of February 8, 2022.

River City Girls 2

The highly-anticipated sequel to River City Girls features 6 playable characters, new locations, a bigger city, and additional combat mechanics. The game will also support 2-player co-op allowing you to adventure with a friend. River City Girls 2 is aiming for a Summer 2022 launch.

Omori

The "one last thing" for this showcase was the reveal that Omori will be getting a Switch release. Inspired by Earthbound, Omori first launched last year and picked up quite the following. The game will now hit the Switch in Spring 2022.

Indie game sizzle reel

The Nintendo Indie World Showcase also featured a sizzle reel that quickly showed off several games that are coming to the Nintendo Switch. Here are the games that were shown and their respective launch windows:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale - Today

Timelie - Today

Don't Starve Together - Spring 2022

Parkasaurus - Spring 2022

Baby Storm - Januray 21, 2022

Grime - Summer 2022

Gerda: A Flame in Winter - 2022

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery

That's everything from today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase. For more on what's happening to the Nintendo Switch, Shacknews is your place.