Street Fighter 6 confirms Guile in new Summer Game Fest trailer

Another Street Fighter veteran is making his return.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Thursday's Summer Game Fest 2022 presentation kicked off with new information about Street Fighter 6. In fact, it's time to start filling out the roster. To continue the theme of grizzled veterans, Guile has returned, fresh off going home and being a family man.

Street Fighter 6 is coming in 2023 to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S.

Developing...

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

