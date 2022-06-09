Skate Story introduces a demon made of glass who must skate Skate out of the underworld and swallow the moon to free yourself.

Skate games are hard to come by these days, but Skate Story is changing that. Developed by Sam Eng, we’ve seen snippets of Skate Story, but today we get a brand new trailer. Courtesy of the Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing 2022, this gameplay trailer gives players a look at the main character and the extremely stylish world they’ll be skating through.

One of the first things that players will notice about Skate Story is its striking visuals. The game features a polygonal main character skating in worlds that fight between realism and surrealism. It’s a unique take on skating game graphics. The interesting art style also extends to the main character, which is demon made of glass – and pain – according to the trailer. Fail a kickflip and you’ll see the skater shattered into glinting pieces.

As far as the story goes, the Devil has given the main character a skateboard and promises to free them if they can skate to the moon and swallow it. Quite the deal and quite the task. If you’re up for the challenge, make sure you check out Skate Story on Steam.

There were a few other great reveals during the Devolver Digital show as well as more from today. Make sure you take a look at the Shacknews front page for our coverage and stay tuned as we bring you the latest news and announcements. Plus, E6 2022 is right around the corner.