Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Skate Story introduces a demon made of glass who must skate

Skate out of the underworld and swallow the moon to free yourself.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Skate games are hard to come by these days, but Skate Story is changing that. Developed by Sam Eng, we’ve seen snippets of Skate Story, but today we get a brand new trailer. Courtesy of the Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing 2022, this gameplay trailer gives players a look at the main character and the extremely stylish world they’ll be skating through.

One of the first things that players will notice about Skate Story is its striking visuals. The game features a polygonal main character skating in worlds that fight between realism and surrealism. It’s a unique take on skating game graphics. The interesting art style also extends to the main character, which is demon made of glass – and pain – according to the trailer. Fail a kickflip and you’ll see the skater shattered into glinting pieces.

As far as the story goes, the Devil has given the main character a skateboard and promises to free them if they can skate to the moon and swallow it. Quite the deal and quite the task. If you’re up for the challenge, make sure you check out Skate Story on Steam.

There were a few other great reveals during the Devolver Digital show as well as more from today. Make sure you take a look at the Shacknews front page for our coverage and stay tuned as we bring you the latest news and announcements. Plus, E6 2022 is right around the corner.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola