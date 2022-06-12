Forza Horizon 5 is getting Hot Wheels DLC in July Forza Horizon 5 and the world of Hot Wheels are about to collide.

The Xbox + Bethesda Showcase continued with a substantial piece of DLC coming to Forza Horizon 5. If you like Hot Wheels, Forza will bring the toy car line to life in ways players have not seen before: with both cars and playable toy-inspired tracks! Best of all, the Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels expansion is just a few weeks away.

Hot Wheels makes its return to Xbox's racing franchise for the first time since Forza Horizon 3. The first thing that should get people's attention will be just how much world there is to race around. Horizon Hot Wheels Park will contain more than 200 kilometers of track, which will include toy-based set pieces and a massive loop-de-loop reminiscent of the old school tracks of everyone's collective childhood. Look for other exciting track elements to include magnet tracks, water flumes, and more. Those who would prefer to make their own set pieces will also have 80 new track and stunt pieces available for use in the Forza Horizon 5 EventLab.

If that's not enough, look for four new biomes to debut with this new expansion. Look for the Giant's Canyon, Ice Cauldron, Forest Falls, and the Horizon Nexus to all be a part of this new batch of content. That will all be in addition to a substantial story mode, which will unfold over five parts. While new tracks and set pieces are exciting, players will be happy to hear that 10 new cars are coming with this expansion, as well.

For those who have not gotten into Forza Horizon 5 to this point, you'll be happy to hear that you can dive into the Hot Wheels content right away. Look for the new Hot Wheels DLC for Forza Horizon 5 to go live on July 19 on both PC and Xbox. If you have the Premium Add-ons bundle, you'll get it at no extra charge. You can learn more about this from the Xbox website.