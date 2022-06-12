Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn pushed back to 2023 While we got a good look at the melee, firearm, and magic gameplay of Flintlock, the game was also revealed to be pushed out of 2022 release.

A44 Games has been working on Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn for some time. It’s a fast-paced third-person action adventure in which players engage in intense melee combat using various weapons, magic, and the titular flintlock pistol. During the Xbox showcase, we got a detailed look at gameplay in Flintlock. However, it was also revealed at the end of the trailer that the game would slip out of a 2022 release window.

The gameplay and delay for Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn were shown at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, 2022. During the showcase, A44 showed us a major look at what we could expect from Flintlock’s brutal gameplay. We get to see the main character utilize an axe and flintlock in close and long-range combos, as well as utilizing magic circles to debuff, damage, or hold enemies down. That said, while Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn was originally revealed with a 2022 release window, it looks like it’s being pushed back. The game now has a 2023 release window.

With Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn being pushed back to 2023, it will just give A44 more time to polish and bring the best out of its new IP. Flintlock is an all-new franchise with characters and a world we haven’t seen before. With that in mind, its style looks quite impressive as well. The use of the melee weapons, firearms, and magic in the game’s combat look like they’re going to be fun to explore and both fluid and vicious as all get out.

With Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn now coming in 2023 to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, stay tuned for more details such as a concrete release date here at Shacknews.