Ashen developer reveals action-RPG Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn coming in 2022 A44 Games has returned with Kepler Interactive to reveal its new game, Flintlock, and it's launching sometime this year.

A44 Games won a lot of hearts over with the Souls-like design of Ashen. Now, the studio is ready to show players its next big thing. Alongside publisher Kepler Interactive, A44 Games has announced Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. It’s a new action-RPG from the Ashen studio that’s set to release sometime in 2022 on consoles and PC.

Kepler Interactive and A44 Games announced Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn with a reveal trailer on A44’s YouTube channel on March 15, 2022. The trailer is entirely cinematic, but shows a female warrior and a cat-like animal companion wandering through a ruined war camp. Suddenly, undead creatures spring to life and attack her. She dispatches one on her own as her companion uses magic to subdue another. It ends with her drawing a flintlock pistol to finish the last undead warrior off. The woman and cat-like creator are Nor and Enki, respectively, and they’ll be the protagonists of A44 Games’ new action-RPG as they take on a journey of “vengeance, gunpowder, and magic in humanity’s last stand.”

This is A44’s next big project since 2018’s impeccable Ashen. Many agree that Ashen is perhaps one of the better Souls-like games to have come out. It was beloved enough that it earned a place on our Shacknews Top 10 Indie Games of 2018 list. It also happened to win our Shacknews Award for Most Overlooked Game of 2018. Ashen has plenty of love out in the wild among further critics and players as well, keeping a Mostly Positive rating on Steam in 2022.

While we haven’t seen gameplay yet, seeing A44 Games behind the wheel of another action-RPG project is exciting and it will be interesting to see what comes of it. Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is set to launch sometime in 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It has also been confirmed as a Day One launch on Xbox Game Pass. Stay tuned for more details as we await a concrete launch date.