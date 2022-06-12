Redfall gameplay footage kicks off Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022 stream
Get ready to shoot and slaughter vampires in Redfall, with exciting gameplay shown during the Xbox & Bethesda showcase.
During the Xbox & Bethesda showcase, a trailer for Redfall from Arkane Studios was shown which included a wealth of pre-beta gameplay packed to the brim with gun shootin’ vampire killing. Not only was the trailer action-packed, it also did a great job in showing a number of different enemies, weapons, and creepy locations for players to explore.
If you’re hungry for more info on what Redfall is all about, the game’s page on Xbox includes the following description:
Redfall is currently expected to release in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10 PC, and Cloud, and will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Redfall gameplay footage kicks off Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022 stream