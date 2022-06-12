Redfall gameplay footage kicks off Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022 stream Get ready to shoot and slaughter vampires in Redfall, with exciting gameplay shown during the Xbox & Bethesda showcase.

During the Xbox & Bethesda showcase, a trailer for Redfall from Arkane Studios was shown which included a wealth of pre-beta gameplay packed to the brim with gun shootin’ vampire killing. Not only was the trailer action-packed, it also did a great job in showing a number of different enemies, weapons, and creepy locations for players to explore.

If you’re hungry for more info on what Redfall is all about, the game’s page on Xbox includes the following description:

“Redfall is an open-world co-op FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. The town of Redfall is under siege by a legion of vampires who have cut the island off from the outside world. Trapped with a handful of survivors, squad up to create the perfect team of vampire slayers in open-world action.”

Redfall is currently expected to release in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10 PC, and Cloud, and will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.