Get ready to shoot and slaughter vampires in Redfall, with exciting gameplay shown during the Xbox & Bethesda showcase.
During the Xbox & Bethesda showcase, a trailer for Redfall from Arkane Studios was shown which included a wealth of pre-beta gameplay packed to the brim with gun shootin’ vampire killing. Not only was the trailer action-packed, it also did a great job in showing a number of different enemies, weapons, and creepy locations for players to explore.

Redfall gameplay footage kicks off Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022 stream

If you’re hungry for more info on what Redfall is all about, the game’s page on Xbox includes the following description:

Redfall is currently expected to release in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10 PC, and Cloud, and will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

