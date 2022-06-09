Anger Foot revealed during Devolver Showcase Kick your angry foot through a myriad of different things in Anger Foot.

During the Devolver Digital Showcase, several exciting games were shown including the unusual, yet compelling looking Anger Foot. The game is being developed by Free Lives, the team that made games like BroForce and Genital Jousting, and features gameplay where the player kicks their way through doors and objects, and engages in combat that also involves kicking things (as well as shooting them).

Currently, the game is set to release on PC sometime in 2023. For additional info on the game, the trailer includes a description for Anger Foot, which reads as follows:

“Anger Foot is a lightning fast hard bass blast of kicking doors and kicking ass. Crash through the caffeine-fuelled fever dream of Shit City, putting the boot to a menacing menagerie of merciless gangsters. Unleash the world's deadliest feet on a colourful cast of anthropomorphic enemies. Clearing out slums, sewers, and skyscrapers as you grab new weapons, unlock new sneakers, and upgrade your powers in absurd and wonderful ways. Kick and shoot your way to the exit as you leave behind a smouldering trail of shattered doors, broken bones, and crumpled energy drinks.”

Something that gamers may find interesting is Anger Foot was previously released on itch.io from Luc Wolthers, Robbie Fraser, Jem Smith, and Jason Sutherland of Free Lives, with the itch.io page for Anger Foot viewable here.

It looks like the updated Anger Foot will be a more fully realized version of the game, with the game currently available to wishlist on Steam. On the Steam page for Anger Foot, additional, hilarious details for the game can be sifted through, such as:

Fast-Paced Ass Kicking Action

Shit City is a disease and your foot is the cure. Lace-up a capricious collection of formidable footwear to fight through a diverse series of deranged city districts.



Vibrant Visuals, Relentless Beats

Enjoy a concussive, bass-thumping soundtrack as you stampede through a feverish criminal underworld. An assault on all your senses. Including common sense.



Run. Kick. Repeat

Are you the god of style, speed, or power? Discover secrets and unlocks that encourage replayability - and learn to tackle levels in new creative, ridiculous, and devastating ways.



Master The Foot

Become one with the toes and be quick on the trigger. Your skills must surpass human comprehension if you are to prevail and learn the secret of the Anger Foot.

Again, Anger Foot is set to release on PC in 2023 and is being developed by Free Lives and published by Devolver Digital. For more from Devolver Digital Showcase, also be sure to check out our coverage of Cult of the Lamb getting an August release date.