Anger Foot revealed during Devolver Showcase

During the Devolver Digital Showcase, several exciting games were shown including the unusual, yet compelling looking Anger Foot. The game is being developed by Free Lives, the team that made games like BroForce and Genital Jousting, and features gameplay where the player kicks their way through doors and objects, and engages in combat that also involves kicking things (as well as shooting them).
Currently, the game is set to release on PC sometime in 2023. For additional info on the game, the trailer includes a description for Anger Foot, which reads as follows:
Something that gamers may find interesting is Anger Foot was previously released on itch.io from Luc Wolthers, Robbie Fraser, Jem Smith, and Jason Sutherland of Free Lives, with the itch.io page for Anger Foot viewable here.
It looks like the updated Anger Foot will be a more fully realized version of the game, with the game currently available to wishlist on Steam. On the Steam page for Anger Foot, additional, hilarious details for the game can be sifted through, such as:
Again, Anger Foot is set to release on PC in 2023 and is being developed by Free Lives and published by Devolver Digital. For more from Devolver Digital Showcase, also be sure to check out our coverage of Cult of the Lamb getting an August release date.
