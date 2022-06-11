Little Bear Chef revealed at Wholesome Direct 2022 Become a tiny little bear and do your best to cook food in a giant kitchen.

Little Bear Chef was revealed during the Wholesome Direct 2022 showcase. This game puts players in the shoes of a – you guessed it – little bear who is also a chef. It looks like a little bottle of honey come to life. Take a look at the trailer below.

Announced during the Wholesome Direct 2022, players got their first look at Little Bear Chef. As mentioned above, the game puts players in the honey-filled shoes of a bottle of honey that just so happens to also be a chef. But, instead of having an appropriately sized kitchen, players must use their wits to handle a normal, human-sized kitchen.

The trailer shows the bear moving ingredients around using balloons, a treadmill to grind up a hunk of meat, and the bear’s bodyweight to flip some sausage slices on a pan. We’re big fans of being little animals working in large environments (check out our KeyWe review), so we’re definitely interested to see how Little Bear Chef shapes up.

Little Bear Chef doesn't have a release date just yet, but we'll be sure to let you know when it does.