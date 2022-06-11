Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Little Bear Chef revealed at Wholesome Direct 2022

Become a tiny little bear and do your best to cook food in a giant kitchen.
Sam Chandler
Little Bear Chef was revealed during the Wholesome Direct 2022 showcase. This game puts players in the shoes of a – you guessed it – little bear who is also a chef. It looks like a little bottle of honey come to life. Take a look at the trailer below.

Announced during the Wholesome Direct 2022, players got their first look at Little Bear Chef. As mentioned above, the game puts players in the honey-filled shoes of a bottle of honey that just so happens to also be a chef. But, instead of having an appropriately sized kitchen, players must use their wits to handle a normal, human-sized kitchen.

The trailer shows the bear moving ingredients around using balloons, a treadmill to grind up a hunk of meat, and the bear’s bodyweight to flip some sausage slices on a pan. We’re big fans of being little animals working in large environments (check out our KeyWe review), so we’re definitely interested to see how Little Bear Chef shapes up.

Little Bear Chef doesn’t have a release date just yet, but we’ll be sure to let you know when it does. Take a look at the Shacknews Wholesome Direct page for a look at some of the other games that caught our eye. Stay tuned for Shacknews E6 2022 for our own special indie showcase.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

