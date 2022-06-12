Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Starfield features over 1,000 planets for players to explore

Get your spaceship ready because there will also be more than 100 systems to fly to in Starfield.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
3

Xbox’s “one last thing” was a fresh look at Starfield, presented by none other than Todd Howard. During this presentation, Howard revealed the scope of Starfield, stating that there will be more than 1,000 planets for players to explore throughout 100 different star systems. Take a look at the entire discussion below.

Starfield has been in development for years now, with the team at ZeniMax filing a trademark for the name back in 2016. Since then, fans got an official announcement at E3 2018 before a larger look at the game in 2021. But now, Bethesda has given a significantly grander look at the game, including information on combat, crafting, and base building as well as shipbuilding and space combat. But sci-fi games rely on vast worlds across space, so it’s a good thing Starfield features over 1,000 planets

Howard revealed that Starfield will have a massive scope, the biggest the team has ever undertaken. The gameplay reveal showed us a planet called Jemison, which featured a main hub called Atlantis, but players can also land anywhere on the planet. Not only that but the other planets in the system can be visited. But space is big, so it’s not just Alpha Centauri that players will be visiting, but over 100 systems full of planets to trek across.

Who knows what secrets and oddities we’ll be discovering on our journey across Starfield? But one thing’s for sure, you can bet your bottom dollar we’ll be covering it extensively here at Shacknews. So to ensure you don’t miss anything, check out our Starfield page.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola