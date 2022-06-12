Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Starfield gameplay shows combat, crafting & base-building

Bethesda Game Studios showed off a deep look at gameplay in Starfield during the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

The Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase concluded with a fresh look at Starfield, the next RPG from Bethesda Game Studios. During the conference, we got a gameplay reveal that showed off combat, base-building, and exploration.

The 15-minute gameplay reveal for Starfield showed off various aspects of the galaxy-trotting adventure. We kicked things off with world exploration and combat. After visiting a facility on a new planet, the player gets into a shootout with a swarm of space pirates. There are glimpses of low gravity combat in action, with players floating through the sky as they rain fire on enemies below.

We also get a look at how customization will work in Starfield. Players will be able to research pharmaceuticals, food, equipment, and weapons to craft. The items can be crafted using the materials gathered while exploring the game’s various planets. Speaking of planets, the developer confirmed that Starfield will feature over 1,000 explorable planets.

A major aspect of gameplay in Starfield will be base-building, as players can set up outposts on different planets, giving themselves a home away from home. We see a player laying down different structures, as well as connecting tunnels and generators on a mysterious planet. This feature goes hand-in-hand with shipbuilding, which was also revealed during the gameplay trailer.

The Starfield gameplay is the first look at the upcoming RPG in action. Originally scheduled to launch this year, Starfield was recently delayed to an early 2023 release window. For more on the games spotlighted at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Shacknews has what you need.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola