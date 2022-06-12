Starfield gameplay shows combat, crafting & base-building Bethesda Game Studios showed off a deep look at gameplay in Starfield during the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase.

The Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase concluded with a fresh look at Starfield, the next RPG from Bethesda Game Studios. During the conference, we got a gameplay reveal that showed off combat, base-building, and exploration.

The 15-minute gameplay reveal for Starfield showed off various aspects of the galaxy-trotting adventure. We kicked things off with world exploration and combat. After visiting a facility on a new planet, the player gets into a shootout with a swarm of space pirates. There are glimpses of low gravity combat in action, with players floating through the sky as they rain fire on enemies below.

We also get a look at how customization will work in Starfield. Players will be able to research pharmaceuticals, food, equipment, and weapons to craft. The items can be crafted using the materials gathered while exploring the game’s various planets. Speaking of planets, the developer confirmed that Starfield will feature over 1,000 explorable planets.

A major aspect of gameplay in Starfield will be base-building, as players can set up outposts on different planets, giving themselves a home away from home. We see a player laying down different structures, as well as connecting tunnels and generators on a mysterious planet. This feature goes hand-in-hand with shipbuilding, which was also revealed during the gameplay trailer.

The Starfield gameplay is the first look at the upcoming RPG in action. Originally scheduled to launch this year, Starfield was recently delayed to an early 2023 release window. For more on the games spotlighted at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Shacknews has what you need.