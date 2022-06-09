Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Liminal Phase gets spooky scary on VR in 2023

Anananas Studio is bringing a rather unsettling horror experience to SteamVR in early 2023.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Peculiar puzzles, fractured reality, and terrifying monsters are set to arrive in the VR space in 2023 thanks to anananas studio. During the Upload VR 2022 showcase, we got one of our first looks at Liminal Phase, which will take players to an alternate 1990s in which they must survive a strange and curious reality. It’s been confirmed for a release on SteamVR in 2023.

Liminal Phase was revealed during the Upload VR 2022 showcase on June 9, 2022. The reveal introduced us to a series of interesting and unsettling creatures and various mechanical puzzles we’ll need to skirt around as we try to keep track of the real world. Liminal Phase is set to launch on just SteamVR at the moment with an expected release window of Q1 2023. The trailer was full of unsettling moments as a player character seems to engage with a computer only to be transported to a mysterious and dangerous world of fractured reality. You can see glimpse of what that world looks like for yourself in the trailer below.

Liminal Phase appears to be anananas studios sophomore VR gaming project, having previously released a VR experience in the form of DunDun VR. That was a short, surreal, and humorous project. However, with Liminal Phase, it looks like anananas is swapping out humor for a more unsettling approach. The game features 1990s sensibilities like old school computers and floppy disks before taking off to much more unsettling territory with red-lit hallways, giant disembodied hands and faces, unknowable lofi creatures, and much more. Players will solve puzzles and navigate this strange world, seeking a way back to reality… if we can even call it reality.

Go ahead and take the key from Liminal Phase's floating face in the padded room. What's the worst that could happen?
Go ahead and take the key from Liminal Phase's floating face in the padded room. What's the worst that could happen?

With Liminal Phase set to launch on SteamVR in early 2023, stay tuned for more details and updates on the game, such as a concrete release date. We’ll share more information as it becomes available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola