Liminal Phase gets spooky scary on VR in 2023 Anananas Studio is bringing a rather unsettling horror experience to SteamVR in early 2023.

Peculiar puzzles, fractured reality, and terrifying monsters are set to arrive in the VR space in 2023 thanks to anananas studio. During the Upload VR 2022 showcase, we got one of our first looks at Liminal Phase, which will take players to an alternate 1990s in which they must survive a strange and curious reality. It’s been confirmed for a release on SteamVR in 2023.

Liminal Phase was revealed during the Upload VR 2022 showcase on June 9, 2022. The reveal introduced us to a series of interesting and unsettling creatures and various mechanical puzzles we’ll need to skirt around as we try to keep track of the real world. Liminal Phase is set to launch on just SteamVR at the moment with an expected release window of Q1 2023. The trailer was full of unsettling moments as a player character seems to engage with a computer only to be transported to a mysterious and dangerous world of fractured reality. You can see glimpse of what that world looks like for yourself in the trailer below.

Liminal Phase appears to be anananas studios sophomore VR gaming project, having previously released a VR experience in the form of DunDun VR. That was a short, surreal, and humorous project. However, with Liminal Phase, it looks like anananas is swapping out humor for a more unsettling approach. The game features 1990s sensibilities like old school computers and floppy disks before taking off to much more unsettling territory with red-lit hallways, giant disembodied hands and faces, unknowable lofi creatures, and much more. Players will solve puzzles and navigate this strange world, seeking a way back to reality… if we can even call it reality.

Go ahead and take the key from Liminal Phase's floating face in the padded room. What's the worst that could happen?

With Liminal Phase set to launch on SteamVR in early 2023, stay tuned for more details and updates on the game, such as a concrete release date. We’ll share more information as it becomes available.