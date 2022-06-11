The Entropy Centre is a time-bending action-puzzle game It would appear that we'll be able to tug at the cogs of time as we attempt to navigate a faltering space station in The Entropy Centre.

The Future Games Show 2022 showcase was chock full of some fantastic gaming reveals as part of the E3-free month of gaming presentations. Among them was a time-bending action-puzzle sci-fi adventure in the form of Entropy Centre. This game got a massive new gameplay reveal during the show, showing puzzle-solving, destructible environments, and the time gun we’ll be using to manipulate them. It’s coming soon from developer Stubby Games and publisher Playstack.

The latest gameplay for The Entropy Centre was revealed during the Future Games Show June 2022 showcase on June 11, 2022. In this game, players will take on the role of a survivor on a malfunctioning space station. As things crumble around them, they discover what seems to be a sentient time-warping gun that can reverse and bend pockets of space and revert them to their original state. You’ll use your quippy little time gun to solve all sorts of mind-bending and otherwise impossible puzzles as you traverse the station and its threats.

The Entropy Centre looks to be one of the more interesting sci-fi offerings to be shown during this weekend. The environments in the game seem quite destructible, and it’s quite interesting to see their states reversed by the time gun as you revert walls, cliffs, crates, and further obstacles to the way you need them to be in order to survive threats and progress forward. With today’s gameplay reveal, The Entropy Centre has opened up its Steam page as well where players can wishlist the game.

With your time gun, you can rewind pockets of the environment to solve mind-bending and otherwise impossible puzzles.

We still don’t know exactly when The Entropy Centre is launching, but it will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam when it comes out. Stay tuned as we await further details such as a concrete release date here at Shacknews.