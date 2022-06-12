Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the newest game from Team Ninja The game looks intense in all the best ways, and we're looking forward to seeing more of it.

In the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, a brand new game from Team Ninja was revealed called Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The game looks intense in all the best possible ways, with some stellar creature designs and exciting looking combat on offer.

To help give you a better idea what the game is all about, the following information for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is provided in the reveal trailer description:

“Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.”

With this, one can infer that the game will be an action title set in the Later Han Dynasty. Gameplay wise, players can expect to fight off deadly foes using swordplay, with a focus on Chinese martial arts.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is expected to release sometime in 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows 10 PCs. Like many of the titles shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will also be available via Game Pass.

