Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the newest game from Team Ninja

The game looks intense in all the best ways, and we're looking forward to seeing more of it.
Morgan Shaver
1

In the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, a brand new game from Team Ninja was revealed called Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The game looks intense in all the best possible ways, with some stellar creature designs and exciting looking combat on offer.



To help give you a better idea what the game is all about, the following information for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is provided in the reveal trailer description:

With this, one can infer that the game will be an action title set in the Later Han Dynasty. Gameplay wise, players can expect to fight off deadly foes using swordplay, with a focus on Chinese martial arts. 

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is expected to release sometime in 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows 10 PCs. Like many of the titles shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will also be available via Game Pass. 

For more on the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, be sure to read through our coverage of Xbox Game Studios announcing a partnership with Hideo Kojima.

Senior Editor
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

