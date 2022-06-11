Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Arkanoid Eternal Battle brings battle royale to brickbreakers

A classic returns with a modern twist, including solo and multiplayer modes and even a battle royale mode.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
2

During the Guerrilla Collective showcase, a number of unique indies were shown, including a phenomenal looking brickbreaker called Arkanoid Eternal Battle from developer Pastagames and publisher Microids.

Arkanoid Eternal Battle brings battle royale to brickbreakers

Not only does Arkanoid deliver stellar brick-breaking action, it also includes a variety of features including a solo and multiplayer modes, with local split screen multiplayer support for up to 4 players. There’s also a battle royale mode called Eternal Battle that pits 25 players against one another online.

Arkanoid Eternal Battle is currently set to release later this October on a multitude of platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam).

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola