Arkanoid Eternal Battle brings battle royale to brickbreakers
A classic returns with a modern twist, including solo and multiplayer modes and even a battle royale mode.
During the Guerrilla Collective showcase, a number of unique indies were shown, including a phenomenal looking brickbreaker called Arkanoid Eternal Battle from developer Pastagames and publisher Microids.
Not only does Arkanoid deliver stellar brick-breaking action, it also includes a variety of features including a solo and multiplayer modes, with local split screen multiplayer support for up to 4 players. There’s also a battle royale mode called Eternal Battle that pits 25 players against one another online.
Arkanoid Eternal Battle is currently set to release later this October on a multitude of platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam).
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Arkanoid Eternal Battle brings battle royale to brickbreakers