Arkanoid Eternal Battle brings battle royale to brickbreakers A classic returns with a modern twist, including solo and multiplayer modes and even a battle royale mode.

During the Guerrilla Collective showcase, a number of unique indies were shown, including a phenomenal looking brickbreaker called Arkanoid Eternal Battle from developer Pastagames and publisher Microids.

Not only does Arkanoid deliver stellar brick-breaking action, it also includes a variety of features including a solo and multiplayer modes, with local split screen multiplayer support for up to 4 players. There’s also a battle royale mode called Eternal Battle that pits 25 players against one another online.

“We are very pleased that Microids, a company we trust, will be releasing a modern version of a popular title that Taito released 35 years ago,” Taito director Masakazu Suzuki is quoted on the Microids website. “We’re confident that both old fans and new players will be very satisfied with the game.”

Arkanoid Eternal Battle is currently set to release later this October on a multitude of platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam).