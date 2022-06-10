Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Symphony of War is a new tactical RPG that's out today

Dancing Dragon has pulled back the curtain on Symphony of War, which is available now.
Donovan Erskine
2

The Freedom Games Showcase featured a plethora of upcoming games from Freedom Publishing. One of the games that popped up was Symphony of War, a tactical RPG that sees players commanding armies in a fantasy world. We got a fresh look at gameplay, plus the surprise announcement that the game is available now.

Symphony of War was spotlighted at the 2022 Freedom Games Showcase. The new trailer gave us more gameplay to dig into, and the developers at Dancing Dragon Games appeared to further detail the Symphony of War experience.

Symphony of War is out now and its Steam page provides more information on what players can expect from the experience.

Developing...

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

