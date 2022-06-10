Symphony of War is a new tactical RPG that's out today Dancing Dragon has pulled back the curtain on Symphony of War, which is available now.

The Freedom Games Showcase featured a plethora of upcoming games from Freedom Publishing. One of the games that popped up was Symphony of War, a tactical RPG that sees players commanding armies in a fantasy world. We got a fresh look at gameplay, plus the surprise announcement that the game is available now.

Enter Tahnra, a land savaged by war. You, a fresh academy graduate with humble beginnings, will grow to lead a grand army against a corrupt adversary. Gather heroes, form bonds, and lead your force in turn-based battles. Make use of tactics, terrain, morale and more to bring peace to the land!

