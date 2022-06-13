Resident Evil 7, RE2, and RE3 remakes launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S today Capcom surprise-launched the upgraded versions of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, RE2, and RE3 remake with free upgrade paths.

One of the things we’ve known Capcom was working on for a while was PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the games Resident Evil 7, the 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake, and the 2020 Resident Evil 3 remake, but we still had no idea when they were coming. Well, the answer came today and the upgrades are out now. You can grab all three games in their updated forms on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S or upgrade from your PS4 and Xbox One copies for free as of today.

Capcom announced the launch of Resident Evil 7 and the RE2 and RE3 remakes on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S during the Capcom Showcase presentation on June 13, 2022. According to the announcement, the current-gen console upgrades of these three games are available to pick up now. What’s more, if you owned the games on PS4 or Xbox One, you can take part in free upgrade paths to boost your digital copies to the new versions.

If the upgraded console versions of Resident Evil 7, RE2, and RE3 remake weren't enough, you can also upgrade them for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S if you own the previous console versions of the games.

We’d known about these upgrade console editions of Resident Evil 7, 2, and 3 for sometime already. They were first announced back in March 2022. However, no date of release was given at the time outside of a 2022 window. With these enhanced versions, players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will be able to take advantage of the new console technology to enjoy effects such as ray tracing and 3D audio in all three of the games. 4K, 60FPS graphical options are also available, bringing the absolute best out of these titles. Being able to get them without buying the game again if we already did is also a pleasant treat.

With their official current-gen upgrade launches, it might just be the right time to boot Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, or Resident Evil 3 up again if you haven’t recently. Be sure to check out the other news from the Capcom Showcase as well, including the latest on Resident Evil Village, Exoprimal, and Monster Hunter Rise: Subreak.