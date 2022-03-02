Resident Evil 7, RE2, & RE3 remakes to get PS5 & Xbox Series X/S enhanced versions Capcom has announced that it will release enhanced versions of Resident Evil 7, 2, and 3 that take advantage of current console tech later in 2022.

As we get deeper into the life cycle of the latest console hardware, so too do we see games that were on the cusp of the next generation getting enhancements to take advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The recent successes of the Resident Evil franchise are the latest to get the enhanced treatment. Capcom has announced that Resident Evil 7 and the RE2 and RE3 remakes are getting enhanced PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions later this year.

Capcom announced the upcoming enhanced versions of these three Resident Evil games via a press release and on the Resident Evil Twitter on March 2, 2022. According to the press release, Capcom is set to offer upgrades to Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2 remake, and Resident Evil 3 remake sometime in 2022. These upgrades will be available at no additional cost to owners of the games on PS4 and Xbox One with free updates through their individual systems.

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 are coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with visual enhancements later this year! 🌿



Those who currently own these games on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be eligible for a digital upgrade at no additional cost.

Resident Evil 7 has been a hot seller for Capcom for years now, and Resident Evil 2 remake and Resident Evil 3 remake were much applauded as well for all of their quality and fun. The upcoming enhanced editions will take these three games and give them new features taking advantage of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S technology. Ray tracing, 3D audio, frame rate improvements, and haptic trigger feedback (via the PS5’s DualSense controller) are among the listed improvements coming to the enhanced versions of these games, which should go the distance to make each of them all the more terrifying.

With no dates set for these enhanced editions just yet, stay tuned to Shacknews as we await further details. Resident Evil 7 and the RE2 and RE3 remakes will be released specifically for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later in 2022.