Watch the Capcom Showcase 2022 livestream here

Take a look at the Capcom Showcase 2022 livestream for more information on your favorite games.
Sam Chandler
It looks like Capcom has even more to show players. Today’s Capcom Showcase 2022 is an opportunity for Capcom to provide more information on previously announced titles. To ensure you don’t miss any of the excitement, you can tune in to the livestream below. Come and join us as Capcom offers up more news.

Capcom Showcase 2022 livestream

The Capcom Showcase 2022 livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on June 13. Capcom revealed that the show will go for roughly 35 minutes and will cover news and in-depth updates on projects that have already been announced. Check out the stream using the embed below. Alternatively, head to the Capcom YouTube or Twitch channel to view it there.

Whether the Capcom livestream also shows off new games remains to be seen. There are plenty of titles in the Capcom catalog that viewers would be quite pleased to hear about. However, even if there are no new announcements, what has already been revealed is quite exciting.

Recently, Capcom revealed a host of details regarding its collection of games. Resident Evil Village is coming Mac, Street Fighter 6 has been confirmed for Xbox, and Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming next year. No doubt fans of Resident Evil will be keen to hear more about the work that’s being done on RE4.

No matter what gets revealed during today’s Capcom Showcase, rest assured that Shacknews will be bringing you the hottest news. Stay tuned because the fun isn’t over yet. Shacknews E6 2022 is coming up on June 14 and will have a whole lot of great content you’ll want to check out.

